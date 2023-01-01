Vaikunta Perumal Temple

This 1200-year-old Vishnu temple is a Pallava creation. The passage around the central shrine has lion pillars and a wealth of weathered but extremely detailed wall panels, some depicting historical events. The main shrine, uniquely spread over three levels and with jumping yalis (mythical lion creatures) on the exterior, contains images of Vishnu standing, sitting, reclining and riding his preferred mount, Garuda (half-eagle, half-man). It's well worth seeing.