Day Tour to Pichavaram Mangrove Forest and Thillai Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram from Pondicherry

You will be picked up in your hotel at Pondicherry, then start drive to Pichavaram, at the mangroves, if you wish you can take boat ride for an hour oprated by TTDC to explore the mangrove water ways and watch over 177 species of birds and different habitat types such as channels, creeks, gullies, mud flats and sand flats and adjacent sea shore offers ideal habitat for difference species of birds. Then drive to Chidambaram after the lunch visit to the world famous Nataraja Temple this great temple complex (covering an area of 40 acres) is one of Tamil Nadu's Dravidian architectural highlights visit 4 gopurams, the north and the south ones towering 49 metres high. Two of the gopurams are covered with the 108 classical postures of Nataraja - Shiva in his role as the cosmic dancer. Other notable features of the temple are the 1000 pillar hall, the Nritta Sabha court looks like a gigantic chariot. After the visit start return drive to your hotel in Pondicherry