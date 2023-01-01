In northeastern Odisha, 40km west of Sambalpur, the 347-sq-km Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is a good spot for wildlife-spotting. It comprises the Barapahad Hills, covered with dry deciduous forest, and the vast Hirakud Reservoir, home to mugger crocodiles. Wildlife here includes deer, antelopes, sloth bears, langur monkeys, a few tigers and leopards, as well as 234 species of birds.

Access to the jungle usually requires a 4WD, which can be arranged through your hotel in Sambalpur for ₹1300 to ₹1500 plus mileage charges.