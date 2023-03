At 2157m, Blue Mountain in southeast Mizoram is the state's highest peak. It's considered by Mizos to be the abode of gods, but its cliffs are also said to be the abode of ghosts as well as mountain goats. A three-day all-inclusive camping trip to climb Blue Mountain costs around ₹35,000 for two people, round trip from Aizawl, with Evergreen Tours & Travels.

The area is known for its abundant orchids and rhododendrons.