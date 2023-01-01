Sevagram (Village of Service) was chosen by Mahatma Gandhi as his base during the Indian Independence Movement. Throughout the freedom struggle, the village played host to several nationalist leaders, who would regularly come to visit the Mahatma at his Sevagram Ashram. Today, the overseers of this peaceful ashram, which is built on 40 hectares of farmland, have carefully restored the original huts where Gandhi lived and worked, which now house some of his personal effects.

There's a small museum and an organic cafe across the street, and you can even sleep here in a wildly rustic but somehow peacefully ideal guesthouse. It's about about 75km southwest of Nagpur.