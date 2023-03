There’s little to see and do in Ratnagiri apart from viewing the remnants of Thibaw Palace, where the last Burmese king, Thibaw, was interned under the British from 1886 until his death in 1916. The three-storey, sloping-roofed structure features notable semicircular wooden windows with beautiful carvings. Come late in the afternoon if you can – the sunsets over Someshwar Creek and the Arabian Sea beyond are epic.