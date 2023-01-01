East of Sirpur, the forests of the 245-sq-km Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary are home to rarely seen leopards, many deer and antelope, a large population of sloth bears (this is said to be one of the best parks in which to see the bears due to the density of the population) and a few wild elephants.

Vehicles and guides for safaris of three to five hours (starting around 6.30am and 2.30pm) are available at Barbaspur, 15km northeast of Sirpur, and at Rawan, 32km southeast of Sirpur, for a total cost of ₹3000 including guide and a bewildering array of park fees. Morning safaris are longer and often more rewarding than evening ones.