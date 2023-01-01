Jagannath Temple, whose whitewashed sikhara (temple spire) overlooks Koraput town, is well worth visiting. The courtyard around the sikhara contains numerous colourful statues of the wide-eyed Jagannath, the state deity of Odisha, which you’ll see painted on homes everywhere. Below the sikhara, in a side hall, you’ll walk past more than two dozen lingams (the auspicious phallic symbol representing Shiva), before reaching some attractive displays of local ossa (traditional patterns made with coloured powders on doorsteps).

The temple is 200m behind the bus stand. At the bus stand, facing the police station, turn left up Post Office Rd then take the first left and look for the temple steps up to your right at the small staggered crossroads.