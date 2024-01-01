Connemara Tea Factory

Periyar Tiger Reserve

LoginSave

About 14km southwest of Kumily, this four-decade-old working tea factory and plantation offers one-hour guided tours of the tea-making process and tea garden, ending with tea tastings. Buses run from Kumily to Vandiperiyar (₹25) every 30 minutes; ask to be dropped at the tea factory entrance.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sightseeing cruise passing dead tree on lake at Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in early morning.

    Periyar Tiger Reserve

    4.11 MILES

    Bison, sambar, wild boar, langur, around 2000 elephants and 35 to 40 tigers wander the lushly green hills of South India’s most popular wildlife reserve,…

  • Abraham’s Spice Garden

    Abraham’s Spice Garden

    1.96 MILES

    Insightful one-hour tours weave through perfumed spice gardens at this friendly, organic 12-hectare family farm, 3km west of Kumily, in operation since…

  • Highrange Spice Garden

    Highrange Spice Garden

    1.98 MILES

    Around 4km west of Kumily, 4-hecare Highrange is awash with lush organic gardens where you can see spices, ayurvedic herbs and vegetables growing. It's…

  • Nature Interpretation Centre

    Nature Interpretation Centre

    3.42 MILES

    Next to the reserve bus-shuttle car park, on the southwest edge of town, this small interpretation museum runs through the wildlife and geography of South…

  • Mosque

    Mosque

    3.73 MILES

    Kumily's main mosque.

View more attractions

Nearby Periyar Tiger Reserve attractions

1. Abraham’s Spice Garden

1.96 MILES

Insightful one-hour tours weave through perfumed spice gardens at this friendly, organic 12-hectare family farm, 3km west of Kumily, in operation since…

2. Highrange Spice Garden

1.98 MILES

Around 4km west of Kumily, 4-hecare Highrange is awash with lush organic gardens where you can see spices, ayurvedic herbs and vegetables growing. It's…

3. Nature Interpretation Centre

3.42 MILES

Next to the reserve bus-shuttle car park, on the southwest edge of town, this small interpretation museum runs through the wildlife and geography of South…

8. Periyar Tiger Reserve

4.11 MILES

Bison, sambar, wild boar, langur, around 2000 elephants and 35 to 40 tigers wander the lushly green hills of South India’s most popular wildlife reserve,…