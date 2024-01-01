About 14km southwest of Kumily, this four-decade-old working tea factory and plantation offers one-hour guided tours of the tea-making process and tea garden, ending with tea tastings. Buses run from Kumily to Vandiperiyar (₹25) every 30 minutes; ask to be dropped at the tea factory entrance.
Connemara Tea Factory
Periyar Tiger Reserve
4.11 MILES
Bison, sambar, wild boar, langur, around 2000 elephants and 35 to 40 tigers wander the lushly green hills of South India’s most popular wildlife reserve,…
1.96 MILES
Insightful one-hour tours weave through perfumed spice gardens at this friendly, organic 12-hectare family farm, 3km west of Kumily, in operation since…
1.98 MILES
Around 4km west of Kumily, 4-hecare Highrange is awash with lush organic gardens where you can see spices, ayurvedic herbs and vegetables growing. It's…
3.42 MILES
Next to the reserve bus-shuttle car park, on the southwest edge of town, this small interpretation museum runs through the wildlife and geography of South…
3.7 MILES
Main entry point for Periyar Tiger Reserve.
3.49 MILES
Kumily's main Orthodox church.
3.55 MILES
Kumily's Catholic church.
3.73 MILES
Kumily's main mosque.
