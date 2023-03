The huge domed tombs of the Bahmani kings in Ashtur, 3km east of Bidar, were built to house the remains of the sultans, of which the stunning painted interior of 15th-century Ahmad Shah al Wali’s tomb is the most impressive. Sadly, the paintings are in a very poor state today, with years of bird and bat excrement smearing the walls and virtually no internal lighting. A caretaker will likely appear and use a mirror to illuminate the art.