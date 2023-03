High above Badami and Agastyatirtha Tank, the ruins of the North Fort are worth exploring. Only the foundations remain of most of the site, but there are fortifications to investigate and restored granary towers. Of the three temples, the well-preserved 7th-century Malegitti Shivalaya temple is thought to be one of the earliest surviving examples of the Dravidian style in early Chalukya architecture. Entry included with cave-temple admission.