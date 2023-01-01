The second-highest waterfall in India, Jog Falls only comes to life during the monsoon. The tallest of the four falls is the Raja, which drops 293m. For a good view of the falls, bypass the area close to the bus stand and hike to the foot of the falls down a 1200-plus-step path. Watch out for leeches during the wet season.

There's only one hotel and a few guesthouses in the area. Stalls near the bus stand serve thalis and noodle dishes.

Jog Falls isn’t the easiest place to reach without a car, so most people hire a taxi; a return trip from Gokarna costs around ₹2400 and the journey takes around three hours one-way. Otherwise, you can get a string of buses that head via Kumta and turn off at Honavar (reckon on around four hours), or Shimoga (Shivamogga) if coming via Bengaluru (₹485, nine hours).