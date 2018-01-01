Welcome to Western Himachal Pradesh

Western Himachal Pradesh is most famous as the home of the Tibetan government-in-exile and residence of the Dalai Lama at McLeod Ganj, which is a major traveller hub with many opportunities to volunteer or take yoga, meditation or other courses. The Dhauladhar and Pir Panjal ranges make for some excellent trekking and the Chamba Valley lying between them is beautiful and culturally intriguing. Elsewhere, the Bir-Billing area is attracting growing numbers of adventurers and spiritual seekers with its world-class paragliding and numerous Tibetan monasteries.