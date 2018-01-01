Welcome to Solang Nullah
From January to March, skiers and snowboarders can enjoy 1.5km of alpine-style runs here at Himachal’s main winter-sports resort, 13km north of Manali in the lower part of the Solang valley. A cable car climbs up to 3200m, and there's also off-piste powder and backcountry skiing from the top of it.
Solang is also a year-round ‘beauty spot’, with paragliding, quad bikes and a general carnival-like atmosphere in the pre-monsoon tourist season. The cable car operates year-round. The surrounding hills are good for walking and climbing – Patalsu peak (4472m) to the north is an excellent if quite strenuous one- or two-day hike.