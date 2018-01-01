Welcome to Solang Nullah

From January to March, skiers and snowboarders can enjoy 1.5km of alpine-style runs here at Himachal’s main winter-sports resort, 13km north of Manali in the lower part of the Solang valley. A cable car climbs up to 3200m, and there's also off-piste powder and backcountry skiing from the top of it.

Read More