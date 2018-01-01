The former summer capital of the Bushahr kingdom, Sarahan is dominated by the fabulous two-towered Bhimakali Temple, dedicated to a local version of the goddess Kali and built in the traditional Kinnauri manner from layers of stone and timber to absorb the force of earthquakes.

The right-hand tower (as viewed from the entrance) was recently rebuilt after the 12th-century original collapsed. The left-hand tower dates from the 1920s and contains the highly revered Bhimakali shrine beneath a beautiful silver-filigree canopy on its top floor.

The towers' curved, peaked roofs suggest the Tibetan influence on Kinnauri architecture, which becomes more marked as you move up the valley.

For entry to the innermost courtyard with the towers, male visitors must wear a cap (available on the spot), and cameras, mobile phones and leather items must be left in lockers.

