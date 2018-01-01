Welcome to Rewalsar Lake

Hidden in the hills 24km southwest of Mandi, the sacred lake of Rewalsar is revered by Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs. Tibetan Buddhists know it as Tso-Pema (Lotus Lake) and believe it was created when the king of Mandi tried to burn alive the revered Buddhist sage Padmasambhava (Guru Rinpoche), to prevent his daughter Mandarava running off with the long-haired Tantric master. The lake's 800m perimeter is surrounded by a collection of mostly modern temples, monasteries and monuments, in which all three faiths are represented. Despite the untidy architectural hodge-podge, the lake retains a spiritual atmosphere and it attracts a steady flow of visitors for meditation, prayer or just a day trip.