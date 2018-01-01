Explore Rural Life: Naggar Village Day Tour from Manali

Your guide picks you up at your hotel in Manali for the drive to Naggar. Upon arrival, hear about the traditions and cultural heritage of this village, and visit Naggar Castle, built by Raja Bhosal and today a hotel. Next, visit Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery, dedicated to the Russian artist who lived in Naggar for nearly 20 years until his death in 1947. His property has been converted into a gallery of his paintings. Then make a stop for lunch at a local restaurant before proceeding to Gauri Shankar Temple, a pyramidal structure on a raised platform, with a square base and dome above. Look at the engraved stones, and see the idol of Gauri Shankar protected inside. After the temple visit, get a glimpse of rural life and day-to-day activities of the local people before being transferred back to your hotel, where your tour ends.