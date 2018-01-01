Welcome to Naggar

High on the east side of the Kullu Valley, sleepy Naggar was once capital of the Kullu kingdom and is perhaps the most charming village in the valley today. Russian painter and explorer Nicholas Roerich (Nikolai Rerikh) liked it so much he settled here in the early 20th century. It's an easy day trip from Manali, but with interesting sights and fine walks (including the Chandrakani Pass trek to Malana in the Parvati Valley), and some good guesthouses and restaurants, it's a fine place for a few days' relaxing stay.

Top experiences in Naggar

Travel guides

Starting at $45.49

Image for

Naggar activities

$131 Day Trips & Excursions

Explore Rural Life: Naggar Village Day Tour from Manali

Your guide picks you up at your hotel in Manali for the drive to Naggar. Upon arrival, hear about the traditions and cultural heritage of this village, and visit Naggar Castle, built by Raja Bhosal and today a hotel. Next, visit Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery, dedicated to the Russian artist who lived in Naggar for nearly 20 years until his death in 1947. His property has been converted into a gallery of his paintings. Then make a stop for lunch at a local restaurant before proceeding to Gauri Shankar Temple, a pyramidal structure on a raised platform, with a square base and dome above. Look at the engraved stones, and see the idol of Gauri Shankar protected inside. After the temple visit, get a glimpse of rural life and day-to-day activities of the local people before being transferred back to your hotel, where your tour ends.
See More Activities