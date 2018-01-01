Welcome to Chamba
Ensconced in the valley of the fast-flowing Ravi River, the capital of Chamba district is a beguiling old town with some beautiful temples, a good museum and bustling markets. Chamba was founded in AD 920 when Raja Sahil Varman moved his capital here from Bharmour, and it remained capital of the Chamba kingdom until the merger with India in 1947, though under British control from 1846.
Chamba's de facto centre is the large grassy field known as the Chowgan, a focus for festivals, cricket games, picnics and general hanging out.
