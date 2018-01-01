Multi-Day Trip Himalayan Cycling Expedition from Manali to Leh

You will peddle daily distances range between 40 to 80 kilometers (25 to 50 miles) as the difficulty level will vary from being easy, manageable and extremely challenging along the journey. Day 1: Distance cycled: 0 kmParticipants arrive in Delhi by 3pm and board a bus to Manali. The road to Manali is a 13-14 hour drive from Delhi to Manali Day 2: Distance cycled: 15 kmArrive in Manali and check-in to your hotel, post breakfast, you can inspect and assemble your cycles. Post a short ride head back to your hotel and rest up for the expedition beginning the next day. Day 3: Distance cycled: 36 kmThe road will weave through sparse alpine vegetation. As you gradually ascend along the road, you can look back at great views of the Manali valley below. Marhi (3,000m above MSL) is a small settlement located en route to Rohtang La. Day 4: Distance cycled: 50 km Experience the bliss of riding through walls of snow as you cross the awe-inspiring scenery of the Rohtang pass. Rohtang Pass is at an altitude of 3,978 m Day 5: Distance cycled: 58 kmJispa elevation 3,200 m is a small village with few hundred households only. It is a favorite camping place for mountaineers and adventure tourists along this route. Day 6: Distance cycled: 32 kmZingzingbar is predominantly a basic road works camp area and you will be camping at an altitude of over 4,000 meters. Day 7: Distance cycled: 62 kmYou’ll be crossing over from Himachal Pradesh into Jammu & Kashmir. Bara-lacha la (4870 m above MSL) is yet another popular high altitude pass along the Manali to Leh highway. Day 8: Distance cycled: 64 kmThrough 2 high altitude passes a challenging terrain for cycling as you start ascending through the double pass of Nakee-la (4950m) and the Lachalung-la (5060m). Day 9: Distance Cycled: 43 kmEnjoy the vast plains and the feeling of nothingness at the Moore Planes Day 10: Distance Cycled: 68 kmTaglang-la (5,359m) is also the second highest motorable mountain pass in India. Day 11: Distance Cycled: 68kmExperience the Buddhist influenced Ladakhi way of life as you roll through several small towns Day 12: Distance Cycled: 90kmLocated at an altitude of 5602m, the Khardung La pass was opened to motor vehicles in 1988. Day 13, 14, 15: Enjoy a leisurely drive across picturesque Leh.