The Kullu Valley is known as Dev Bhumi (Valley of Gods) either because of its many sacred sites or simply because of its exceptional beauty. It's also famous for, among other things, its warm woollen shawls and its charas (hashish). Side valleys like the Parvati and Tirthan Valleys are, if anything, even more beautiful. In the hundreds of mountain villages, life still goes on in a pretty traditional way, and the chance to get away from the towns amid the spectacular landscape shouldn't be missed.
Beautiful Manali
Day 1 : Arrival At Manali On the day of arrival at Manali, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Manali - Rohtang Pass - Manali (50 Kms / 2 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day excursion tour to Rohtang Pass with Solang Valley. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : At Manali Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for sightseeing tour to Manali, visit the popular Hadimba Temple – a renowned woodwork in Pagoda style architecture. Explore the Nagar castle and Roerich Art Gallery – dedicated to the celebrated Russian painter Nicholas Roerich who married the Indian cine idol - Devika Rani, and lived there also visit Vashist popular for its hot water springs. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Departure from Manali Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Kullu airport to board the flight to your home.
Explore Rural Life: Naggar Village Day Tour from Manali
Your guide picks you up at your hotel in Manali for the drive to Naggar. Upon arrival, hear about the traditions and cultural heritage of this village, and visit Naggar Castle, built by Raja Bhosal and today a hotel. Next, visit Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery, dedicated to the Russian artist who lived in Naggar for nearly 20 years until his death in 1947. His property has been converted into a gallery of his paintings. Then make a stop for lunch at a local restaurant before proceeding to Gauri Shankar Temple, a pyramidal structure on a raised platform, with a square base and dome above. Look at the engraved stones, and see the idol of Gauri Shankar protected inside. After the temple visit, get a glimpse of rural life and day-to-day activities of the local people before being transferred back to your hotel, where your tour ends.
THE GREAT HIMALAYAN TOUR
This Great Himalayan motorcycle tour from Manali to Leh via Pangi valley takin one from the green orchards and snowy peaks of Himachal Pradesh to the cold deserts of Lahaul and high mountain passes and lakes of Ladakh and Zanskar. A journey through some of the remotest areas of the world! Not to mention the never-ending amazing scenery that will stay in your heart forever.This motorcycle expedition from Manali to Leh will take you to conquer over many high mountain passes including the highest motorable pass in the world Khardungla at 18,700 feet. The road will be about 70% paved and 30% unpaved, challenging you time and again with water crossings and rocky trails. Highlights of this trip include visiting remote Tibetan monasteries, camping near high altitude desert lake under a blanket of stars, riding a Royal Enfield motorbike and conquering the highest roads in the world past ancient Himalayan glaciers and high snowy peaks. ItineraryThe Great Himalayan tour August 26: Arrive Manali August 27: Manali August 28: Manali- Dhramsala August 29: Dharamsala- Khajjiar August 30: Khajjiar- Tissa August 31: Tissa- Killar September 1: Killar September 2: Killar- Jispa September 3: Jispa- Leh September 4: Leh September 5: Leh- Kargil September 6: Kargil- Rangdum September 7: Rangdum- Padum September 8: Padum September 9: Padum- Kargil September 10: Kargil- Beamah September 11: Beamah- Leh September 12: Leh- Nubra September 13: Nubra- Leh September 14: Leh September 15: Departure Includes: One Royal Enfield 500cc/ Himalayan 410cc per person with full motorbike insurance for the entire tour Fuel for the bike Back up vehicle Bottled mineral water Guide for your tour, Mechanic for motorbikes. Accommodation on twin sharing basis(with breakfast and dinner) Basic medical kit and spares for bike Excludes: Any travel cost outside the itinerary Any expense due to force majeure Lunch and personal expensesAnything not under Includes section
Multi-Day Trip Himalayan Cycling Expedition from Manali to Leh
You will peddle daily distances range between 40 to 80 kilometers (25 to 50 miles) as the difficulty level will vary from being easy, manageable and extremely challenging along the journey. Day 1: Distance cycled: 0 kmParticipants arrive in Delhi by 3pm and board a bus to Manali. The road to Manali is a 13-14 hour drive from Delhi to Manali Day 2: Distance cycled: 15 kmArrive in Manali and check-in to your hotel, post breakfast, you can inspect and assemble your cycles. Post a short ride head back to your hotel and rest up for the expedition beginning the next day. Day 3: Distance cycled: 36 kmThe road will weave through sparse alpine vegetation. As you gradually ascend along the road, you can look back at great views of the Manali valley below. Marhi (3,000m above MSL) is a small settlement located en route to Rohtang La. Day 4: Distance cycled: 50 km Experience the bliss of riding through walls of snow as you cross the awe-inspiring scenery of the Rohtang pass. Rohtang Pass is at an altitude of 3,978 m Day 5: Distance cycled: 58 kmJispa elevation 3,200 m is a small village with few hundred households only. It is a favorite camping place for mountaineers and adventure tourists along this route. Day 6: Distance cycled: 32 kmZingzingbar is predominantly a basic road works camp area and you will be camping at an altitude of over 4,000 meters. Day 7: Distance cycled: 62 kmYou’ll be crossing over from Himachal Pradesh into Jammu & Kashmir. Bara-lacha la (4870 m above MSL) is yet another popular high altitude pass along the Manali to Leh highway. Day 8: Distance cycled: 64 kmThrough 2 high altitude passes a challenging terrain for cycling as you start ascending through the double pass of Nakee-la (4950m) and the Lachalung-la (5060m). Day 9: Distance Cycled: 43 kmEnjoy the vast plains and the feeling of nothingness at the Moore Planes Day 10: Distance Cycled: 68 kmTaglang-la (5,359m) is also the second highest motorable mountain pass in India. Day 11: Distance Cycled: 68kmExperience the Buddhist influenced Ladakhi way of life as you roll through several small towns Day 12: Distance Cycled: 90kmLocated at an altitude of 5602m, the Khardung La pass was opened to motor vehicles in 1988. Day 13, 14, 15: Enjoy a leisurely drive across picturesque Leh.
Hampta Valley Day Hike
Hampta Valley day hike is one of the most scenic day hikes that Manali has to offer. It is the perfect hike for beginners and for young families. The day hike starts with a 45-minute drive that takes you to Jobri, the road ends here. From Jobri we walk through a beautiful pine and oak forest, this initial bit can be a little tiring for first-time hikers but it is only for a short duration. The forest opens up to a beautiful and breathtaking valley. The rocky mountain on your left is famous for its Griffin population and on some days you can see numerous vultures soaring in this part of the sky. The valley ahead is the starting point of the famous Hamta Pass trek. In the summer months, this entire valley is covered with innumerable wild Himalayan flowers. On this particular hike, we don’t have a fixed destination. The hiker is free is to decide how far they want to venture, keeping in mind the time it will take to return back.
Trekking in Ladakh
Think of the Himalayas and you'll inevitably think of Mount Everest. But there's so much more to see in this picturesque region than just the mother of all mountains. Across the mountain ranges in India, there's a whole different world waiting to be explored under your hiking boots. Hike among tiny villages, walk through remote valleys and marvel at isolated Buddhist monasteries high up in the cliffs. Even though you haven't left India, trekking through this unique tapestry of colours and cultures will make you feel that you've been transported to another world.