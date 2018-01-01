Welcome to Bhuntar

This market town is the location of the Kullu Manali airport, and the main junction for transport to the Parvati Valley. At Bajaura, 5km south of Bhuntar, the 9th-century Bisheshwar Mahadev Temple is well worth a stop. A rare and outstandingly handsome Kullu Valley example of the classic stone sikhara temples of the North Indian plains, it's dedicated to Shiva as Lord of the Universe. The temple is covered all over with ornate carving, and niches on the outside contain superb reliefs of Vishnu (west side), Ganesh (south) and Durga (north). It's 200m east of Hwy 3.