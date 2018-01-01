Welcome to Bharmour

Hovering on the edge of the seemingly bottomless Budil Valley, Bharmour is reached by a mountain road as scenic as it is perilous, winding 60km east of Chamba (it gets really interesting once you leave the Ravi Valley at Kharamukh). This ancient settlement was the area capital until replaced by Chamba in AD 920, and there are some beautiful old temples, though the main reason to come here is for treks to the surrounding valleys and passes. The villages around Bharmour are home to communities of seminomadic Gaddis, pastoralists who move their flocks to alpine pastures during the summer, and return here (or to the Kullu or Kangra Valleys) in winter.