This crumbling 1920s palace with its bulbous domes was originally a summer abode for the Kachchh rulers. Its 1st floor is now the main residence of the elderly maharajah of Bhuj. The view from the roof is worth the climb, and the rooms, with their stuffed wildlife and faded grand furniture, are worth a peek. It's set by a trash-strewn private beach 7km west of town. Autorickshaws charge about ₹200/300 one way/return from Mandvi.