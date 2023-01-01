Gangotri Temple, one of the holiest places in India, is near the source of the Ganges (known as the Bhagirathi until it reaches Devprayag), with a shrine dedicated to the origin of Hinduism’s most sacred river. Nearby is the rock on which Shiva is said to have cushioned the impact of the water in his matted locks as it poured from the heavens, saving the earth from the destructive force of this great gift.

The temple itself dates from the 18th century, erected by Gorkha commander Amar Singh Thapa.