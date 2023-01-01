Around a quarter of Arunachal's population follows the Donyi-Polo (Sun-Moon) religion, an institutionalised form of traditional animist beliefs developed in the 1970s in response to the spread of Christianity (which is now the state's most popular religion). One of the biggest Donyi-Polo temples stands a short distance south of Aalo's town centre. Sunday prayer meetings are superficially reminiscent of Christian church services, with smartly-dressed attendees sitting in rows and singing hymns in unison. Visitors are welcome (leave shoes outside).

The temple is usually open on other days too, with a priest in attendance for individual prayers.