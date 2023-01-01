A long drive northeast from Bhuj is the fascinating and remote archaeological site of Dholavira, on a seasonal island in the Great Rann. Excavations have revealed a complex town of stone buildings 1 sq km in area, inhabited by the Harappan civilisation from around 2900 to 1500 BC. Visitors can explore a series of walls and buildings that have half sunk into the sandy soils.

It’s best to organise your own transport (₹5000 one way or return): the only bus to Dholavira leaves Bhuj at 2pm (₹89, six hours) and starts back at 5am.