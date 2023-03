This Buddhism heritage park, featuring a recreation of the huge Amaravathi stupa, is 8km north of the dam. It's been under construction by the state tourism authorities for many years and is still far from complete. The 9m replica of the Avukana Buddha statue was donated by Sri Lanka. There's also an attractive meditation area, Dhyanavanam, with fine lake views. Alight at Buddha Park when coming by bus from Hyderabad.