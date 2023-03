The largest and most dramatic gurdwara in Anandpur Sahib is the Kesgarh Sahib, set back from the main highway on the edge of the old town. An elegant white structure with a domed central spire, it marks the spot where the Khalsa was inaugurated, and enshrines an armoury of sacred Sikh weapons. As with all the main gurdwaras, this one provides visitors (of any faith) with free meals and basic pilgrims' accommodation (donations are appropriate).