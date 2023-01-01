About 2km south of Djúpalónssandur, a paved road leads down to the rocket-shaped lighthouse at Malarrif, from where you can walk 1km east along the cliffs to the rock pillars at Lóndrangar (an eroded crater; it also has its own parking off Rte 574), which surge up into the air in surprising pinnacles. Locals say that elves use the lava formations as a church. A bit further to the east lie the Þúfubjarg bird cliffs, also accessible from Rte 574.

The National Park Visitor Centre – Gestastofa is here.