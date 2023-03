Sheltered by an extinct volcano, green and grassy Herjólfsdalur was the home of Vestmannaeyjar's first settler, Herjólfur Barðursson. Excavations have revealed the remains of a Norse house where a replica now stands. The island’s campsite is also here.

On the cliffs west of the golf course, there’s a little monument to the 200 people who converted to Mormonism and departed for Utah in the 19th century.