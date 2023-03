Known as Eldfellshraun, the Mars-like land created by the 1973 lava flow is now criss-crossed with a maze of otherworldly hiking tracks that run down to the Skansinn fort and the area where the lava meets the town's houses, and all around the bulge of the raw, red eastern coast. Here you’ll find small black-stone beaches, the Gaujulundur lava garden and a lighthouse.