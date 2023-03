North of the main town and just a short walk up Salamon Torony utca, 13th-century Solomon's Tower was once part of a lower castle, built during the reign of Béla IV and used to control river traffic. These days, the rather unsympathetically restored, stocky, hexagonal keep, with walls up to 8m thick, houses one of the castle's original Gothic fountains, along with five storeys of exhibits related to town history.