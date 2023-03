The stallions bred at the Lipizzaner Stud Farm can be visited. Arrange ahead for horse rides up into the protected areas of the Bükk Plateau (4500Ft per hour) or for coach rides. Horse parades, coach races and special events, such as the Lipizzaner Horse Festival (Lipicai Lovasfesztivál) in July, take place in the open and closed racecourses in the centre.