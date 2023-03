This lovely museum has a large collection of costumes worn by the Sokác, Slovenes, Serbs, Croats, Bosnians and Swabians who repopulated this devastated area in the 17th century. The distinctive grey-black pottery of Mohács also figures. More interesting is the surprisingly well-balanced exhibit devoted to the landmark 1526 battle against the Turks, with both sides getting the chance to tell their side of the story.