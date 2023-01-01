Herend Porcelain Factory

This factory has been producing Hungary’s finest hand-painted china for over 180 years. You can witness how clay becomes delicate porcelain in 40-minute factory guided tours (every 20 minutes from 9.30am). The museum displays the most prized pieces of the rich Herend collection, including some pretty kooky 19th-century interpretations of Japanese art and Chinese faces, plus its own patterns. Many, like the ‘Rothschild bird’ and ‘petites roses’, were inspired by Meissen and Sèvres designs from Germany and France.

Initially the factory specialised in copying and replacing the nobles’ broken china settings imported from Asia. To avoid bankruptcy in the 1870s, the factory began mass production; tastes ran from kitschy pastoral and hunting scenes to the ever-popular animal sculptures with distinctive scale-like triangle patterns. In 1992, 75% of the factory was purchased by its 1500 workers and it became one of the first companies in Hungary privatised through an employee stock-ownership plan. The state owns the other quarter.

Herend is 13km west of Veszprém, reachable from Balatonfüred (745Ft, one hour, 37km, two daily). Six trains run through Herend daily from Veszprém (310Ft, 12 minutes, 14km).