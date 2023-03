The shady Cimetière de Boulbinet reveals something of the harshness of life for the European colonialists who came to this humid and once mosquito-infested corner of Africa. Very few of the cemetery occupants seemed to live beyond the not very ripe old age of thirty. The cemetery is still used by the city's shrinking European and Christian population today.

There are no set opening hours. Look for the guardian with the keys who'll likely be hanging around close to the entrance gate.