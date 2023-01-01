The Centre d'Art Acrobatique Keita Fodeba is perhaps the single most amazing experience in Guinea. Every weekday morning scores of acrobats spin, twirl and flip through routines that have made them the envy of circuses the world over. As good as the acrobats are, it's the contortionists who steal the show. When they bend themselves 180 degrees the wrong way you can only wonder if they actually have backbones or if they are in fact jellyfish.

Launched by the success of the Guinean troupe Circus Baobab, this magical place takes stage performance to a whole new level. The centre not only trains some of Africa's greatest acrobats, it provides youngsters with a whole range of skills. The discipline of practice for progress is one of them; practical expertise in crafts, literacy and much more are also part of the rigorous training. The centre's success has made waves across the world – young performers have been sought out to participate in circus performances from East Asia to the US and in 2016 some of the performers won L'Afrique a un incroyable talent (Franco-African equivalent of Africa's Got Talent).

Visitors are welcome to come and watch the performers rehearse. Note that the hours stated here are a little flexible. Their training centre is in a large grey building in the sporting complex surrounding the Dixinn Stadium. The troupe also put on occasional shows in Conakry. Look out for advertising at embassy cultural centres and the restaurants and bars where expats are likely to gather.