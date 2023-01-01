About 25km southeast of Escuintla, Autosafari Chapín is a drive-through safari park and animal conservation project. Species native to Guatemala include white-tailed deer, tapir and macaws. Around the grounds also roam non-native species such as lions, hippos and leopards. There is a restaurant and pool, and it makes a good day out if you're traveling with kids.

It's more fun if you have your own vehicle, but if not, a 20-minute cruise through the park in a minibus is included in the admission price. Various companies run buses here (Q20, 1½ hours) from the Centra Sur terminal in Guatemala City. They leave every 10 minutes, from 4:30am to 5:30pm.