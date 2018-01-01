Lake Atitlan Kayak, SUP, and Zipline from Antigua

Early morning departure from Antigua to maximize your day at Lake Atitlan. Slightly later departures at 8:00am if you are not an early riser. Arrive at the lake shore and your adventure begins immediately. Or, take time for a quick breakfast (not included) if you need to power up for the activities. We have several starting points for the kayak or SUP paddles. Depending on the weather conditions, you can start your paddle at the shuttle departure point. If weather is more favorable, you take a scenic boat ride to exotic Santa Cruz la Laguna. The guides will help select the proper kayak or SUP for your ability and experience. A short but thorough tutorial will include paddling technique, water safety, and rescue.You will paddle along some of the most beautiful scenery in the world, with Lake Atitlan as the foreground and volcanoes as the background. You will have many up close encounters with Mayan men who fish as they have for centuries. You will feel privileged to share the lake with these proud fishermen who make Lake Atitlan so unique. You paddle along rugged cliff faces filled with exotic plant and bird life. You have the opportunity to cliff- jump into the crystal clear waters, or just enjoy a swim and sun. You pull into the Buenaventura Bay and gear up for the next part of the adventure. The north shore of Lake Atitlan has no true road access, so you will be hiking along ancient paths that have been used by the Maya for centuries. Hike through ancient old growth forest, across suspension bridges, past waterfalls, and through coffee grove forests.Before starting the extreme zip line adventure, you will get a short tutorial on proper technic and safety from professional guides. Whether you choose the Extreme Zip line or the ULTRA Extreme Zip line, you will be charged with adrenaline as you fly over and through the jungle, cross the San Buenaventura Valley and reach the tip of the bay with Lake Atitlán and its volcanoes as background. Each zip-line is a different experience: some are as high as 60 m (196 ft.), others have superb vistas of forests, waterfalls, volcanoes, and the lake itself. At the end of each circuit there is an optional ropes course. Given that this is an extreme activity, the Cables X-Tremos are remarkably safe. The guides are conscientiously trained and all equipment (harnesses, carabineers, slings, trolleys, etc.) have US and European certification. The design and construction of the zip trek followed international standards for safety and has been tested with loads that provide wide margins of safety.After all this excitement, you will have a little time to unwind with a self-guided stroll through the streets of Panajachel. The return shuttle departs Panajachel at 4:00pm for your return to Antigua.