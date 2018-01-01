Welcome to Santa Cruz La Laguna
2-Day Kayak and Hike Adventure Package from Antigua
Day 1: Kayak and Hike on Beautiful Lake AtitlanDeparting from Antigua at 8am for a 2-hour drive to Lake Atitlan. The shuttle will take you to Panajachel, the gateway to Lake Atitlan. The road ends in Pana as you prepare for a boat transfer to Santa Cruz la Laguna and the Adventure Center. The north shore of Lake Atitlan has no road access, so all travel is by boat.Your first day of paddling departs from the beachfront staging area. Start the day with a special blend of coffee and a light breakfast and begin your first leg of the excursion. This section of the lake’s shoreline has dramatic scenery, passing the villages of El Jaibalito and Tzununa. You paddle along rugged cliff faces filled with exotic plant and bird life. You will have many up close encounters with Mayan men who fish from hand hewn cayukas as they have for centuries. You will feel privileged to share the lake with these proud fishermen who make Lake Atitlan so unique. Take the opportunity to climb a cliff and jump into the crystal clear waters, or just enjoy a swim and sun. Pull into the bay and village of San Marcos and enjoy this unique paradise. You will have free time to explore before gearing up for the next leg of the adventure. The north shore of Lake Atitlan has no true road access, so you will be hiking along ancient paths that have been used by the Maya for centuries. You will view villagers going about their daily life, encounter farmers tending their corn and coffee fields, and see some of the most magnificent scenery in the world. This rugged and remote section of Lake Atitlan has barely been touched by the outside world. The hike takes you several hundred feet above the ever-changing waters of Atitlan for breathtaking views of the famous volcanoes. End the hike in Santa Cruz la Laguna where you can put your feet up with a cocktail at the lake's shore, watching the sun go down. La Iguana Perdida Hostel is a short 10-minute walk from our Adventure Center, and provides the accommodations. Day 2: Kayak and Hike on Beautiful Lake Atitlan Your second day includes even more choices and levels of activity. Start the day with a kayak paddle to explore another section of shore line. Hike up the secluded Pumpatin Canyon and see a much different tropical eco-system. The trail follows the Pumpatin River along cascading waterfalls, coffee fields, and very exotic plant and bird life. This canyon is rarely seen by outsiders, and we consider it to be our secret garden paradise. Return to our Adventure Center approximately 3 hours later, have lunch, and prepare for departure. We will be start heading back to Antigua at 4pm. The journey will be approximately 2-hour drive.
Kayak and Hike Adventure Tour from Panajachel in Guatemala
Chose from full-day or half-day adventure tour package, both combining kayaking and hiking. Your tour begins in Panajachel where you transfer by boat to the remote village of Santa Cruz La Laguna. The village and lake shore are only accessable by boat, and feels as though you travel back in time to another era. Exit the boat at our exclusive adventure center and gear up to get in the water. Our qualified kayak instructors will size you up for the proper kayak and PFD gear. We have children's single kayaks and large double and triple seater kayaks especially for families. All the guides are experienced kayak teachers, and can show you basic paddling techniques. Once everyone is ready to go, paddle to one of our special cliff jumping areas. We have two areas for swimming and cliff jumping, and we will select the one most appropriate for your family. Either area has short jumps of 2 - 3 feet, and longer jumps up to 30 feet. All jumping areas are in deep landing water that has been tested by our guides. But if you prefer only to paddle, don't worry! We can skip the cliff jumping for you.If you choose the Full Day Tour, continue paddling along the rugged and remote north shore of Lake Atitlan, followed by a hike back through the Mayan villages of San Marcos, Tzununa, and El Jaibalito. You will paddle for about 2-hour along the lake-shore, heading past the Mayan settlements of El Jaibalito and Tzununa en route to San Marcos. Encounter Mayan men fishing from hand-hewn boats known as “cayukas,” just as they have done for centuries. Gaze at the rugged rocks that provide home to exotic plant and bird life. You will even have the opportunity to jump into the crystal clear waters from the cliff tops. Pull into the Bay of San Marcos to gear up for the 2nd part of your adventure. The north shore of Lake Atitlan has no road access, so you will be hiking paths that have been used by the Mayans for centuries. See villagers tending their maize and coffee crops en route.If you choose the Half Day Tour, you will return to our adventure center, followed by a 1-hour hike through the Pumpatin Canyon. This section of Lake Atitlan has barely been touched by the outside world, and from your privileged position several hundred feet above the ever changing waters of Atitlan, enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding volcanoes.
Maya Cooking Class from Panajachel
Experience Guatemala in an authentic and personal way as you discover the flavors of Guatemala cooking at the Lake Atitlan Maya kitchen.A 3-hour cooking class will help you understand how Mayan culture and Spanish colonial influences produced a variety of mouth-watering dishes. Classes are taught by Claudia, a local graduate of Amigos' culinary program. You’ll have lots of hands-on fun learning how to prepare up to 3 authentic Guatemalan dishes during this class. Learn how to prepare traditional recipes and come away with all the skills you need to prepare them in your own kitchen.After your lesson you’ll have a sufficient amount of the prepared food to feed your family or other group members. You’ll take home a printed copy of the recipes as well. The instructor will demonstrate the preparation of each recipe with explanations so you’ll have a complete understanding of the ingredients and the process.All proceeds support the community of Santa Cruz La Laguna through the local nonprofit Amigos de Santa Cruz which runs education and economic empowerment programs.Private classes can be arranged for individuals, in addition to the shared classes for small groups. The Mayan cooks in the program are native to Lake Atitlan, and they carry on the rich traditions and culture that are expressed in the food. Note that the instructors speak English or Spanish, or a little of both.
Lake Atitlan Family Fun Day from Antigua
The day begins in Antigua with at 8:00am with a hotel pick up. We will travel approximately for 2 hours to the beautiful Lake Atitlan. As we arrive in Panjachel your guide will meet you and bring you to the boat. Enjoy a 15 minute boat ride along the rugged north shore to Santa Cruz la Laguna. You will spend the day with a bilingual guide and have activities with USA safety standards. Start your day with a kayaking experience!Prior to kayaking, your guide will size you up for the proper kayak and PFD gear. We have children's single kayaks and large double and triple seater kayaks especially for families. Advanced model kayaks are available if you are more experienced. Once everyone is ready to go, paddle to one of our special cliff jumping areas. We have two areas for swimming and cliff jumping, and we will select the one most appropriate for your family or group. Either area has short jumps of 2 - 3 feet, and longer jumps up to 30 feet. All jumping areas are in deep landing water that has been tested by our guides. If you and your family prefers only to paddle, we can skip the cliff jumping.Return to our center for some fun game time. We have a kids archery range where the children can try their hand with the bows and arrows. We have shaded cabanas with hammocks if the parents want to relax while the kids play. Enjoy a home cooked meal by our personal chef. Meal selections can be pre-ordered to taste. If you prefer to exclude lunch from your package, we can recommend several restaurants in our area. Including lunch in your package helps to make the most of your time, as our lunches are prepared while you are kayaking and are served up quickly.After lunch, hike through the hidden Pumpatin Canyon through the local forest to a rock wall. Prior to rock climbing, your guide will size you up for the proper harness, helmet, and safety gear. Full instruction is available, and this is designed for those who have never experienced top-rope climbing, or have only climbed on gym rock walls. Safe rock climbing with our secure top-rope systems (harnesses, ropes, etc.).Climb up to 45 feet, then rappel down. When you are ready, return to the Center for free time to swim, kayak, or just hang out. We have archery, hammocks, and lots of comfortable areas to enjoy the views. You can also schedule a professional massage or facial during this time (own expense).Wi-fi is available so you can post your photos of the day before you return home.Return by boat to Panajachel on time for your 4:00pm departure back to Antigua. Hotel drop off in Antigua.
Lake Atitlan: Upper Mayan Trail from Antigua or Panajachel
The day begins in Antigua or Panajachel with a 2-hour plus drive to Lake Atitlan. Exit the shuttle and meet your local bi-lingual guide. Together you will jump on a boat for an exciting ride along the north shore of Lake Atitlan. This will be your first contact with the local Cakchiquel and Tzutujil Mayan that are indigenous to this area. The locals are friendly, and will engage you in conversation if you wish.Exit the boat in Santa Cruz la Laguna and the start of your 3-4 -hour hike begins here. Visit the isolated village of Santa Cruz la Laguna and then head high into the mountains. The trail gains altitude quickly, and you are a thousand feet above the lake in less than a hour. You hike along ancient paths that have been used by the Kachekel Maya for centuries. You will view villagers going about their daily life, encounter farmers tending their maize and coffee fields, and see some of the most magnificent scenery in the world. You can visit a sacred Mayan site where rituals are performed by the local shamans, and make your own offering at the alter.This rugged and remote area has barely been touched by the outside world. Our hike takes us 2,500 feet above the waters of Atitlan for breath taking views and pristine scenery. It is a difficult walk/climb, but is not overly challenging for those in good health. The hike is approximately 3 hours through magnificent scenery. Enjoy a picnic lunch along the way, or eat in a local restaurant (own expense). You walk though a remote Mayan village high in the mountains where we find the road. There we take a shared van which will pick us up for the last few miles into Solola. Here we will visit the second largest market in Guatemala, then return via chicken bus or pickup into Panajachel. The shuttle back to Antigua departs at 4:00pm, so you may have a bit of time to explore Panajachel. This is a very full day and only advisable if you are in good health and excellent shape.
Lake Atitlan Kayak, SUP, and Zipline from Antigua
Early morning departure from Antigua to maximize your day at Lake Atitlan. Slightly later departures at 8:00am if you are not an early riser. Arrive at the lake shore and your adventure begins immediately. Or, take time for a quick breakfast (not included) if you need to power up for the activities. We have several starting points for the kayak or SUP paddles. Depending on the weather conditions, you can start your paddle at the shuttle departure point. If weather is more favorable, you take a scenic boat ride to exotic Santa Cruz la Laguna. The guides will help select the proper kayak or SUP for your ability and experience. A short but thorough tutorial will include paddling technique, water safety, and rescue.You will paddle along some of the most beautiful scenery in the world, with Lake Atitlan as the foreground and volcanoes as the background. You will have many up close encounters with Mayan men who fish as they have for centuries. You will feel privileged to share the lake with these proud fishermen who make Lake Atitlan so unique. You paddle along rugged cliff faces filled with exotic plant and bird life. You have the opportunity to cliff- jump into the crystal clear waters, or just enjoy a swim and sun. You pull into the Buenaventura Bay and gear up for the next part of the adventure. The north shore of Lake Atitlan has no true road access, so you will be hiking along ancient paths that have been used by the Maya for centuries. Hike through ancient old growth forest, across suspension bridges, past waterfalls, and through coffee grove forests.Before starting the extreme zip line adventure, you will get a short tutorial on proper technic and safety from professional guides. Whether you choose the Extreme Zip line or the ULTRA Extreme Zip line, you will be charged with adrenaline as you fly over and through the jungle, cross the San Buenaventura Valley and reach the tip of the bay with Lake Atitlán and its volcanoes as background. Each zip-line is a different experience: some are as high as 60 m (196 ft.), others have superb vistas of forests, waterfalls, volcanoes, and the lake itself. At the end of each circuit there is an optional ropes course. Given that this is an extreme activity, the Cables X-Tremos are remarkably safe. The guides are conscientiously trained and all equipment (harnesses, carabineers, slings, trolleys, etc.) have US and European certification. The design and construction of the zip trek followed international standards for safety and has been tested with loads that provide wide margins of safety.After all this excitement, you will have a little time to unwind with a self-guided stroll through the streets of Panajachel. The return shuttle departs Panajachel at 4:00pm for your return to Antigua.