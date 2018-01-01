Indian Nose Peak and Lake Atitlan Sunrise Tour from Panajachel

Convenient hotel pick up from most hotels in Panajachel. Start time varies depending on the time of year, but most tours start at 4:00am. There will be a 90-minute drive from Panajachel to the trailhead followed by a 30-minute hike to the peak. Arrive at the peak in time to see the sun rising over the mountains and volcanoes and shine across the 16 mile surface of Lake Atitlan. Also known as 'The Mayan Face,' and 'Rostro Maya', this is one of the more famous landmarks in this area. From the top you will have superb views of Lake Atitlan and the villages of San Juan and San Pedro la Laguna down below, and have views of most of the 12 villages surrounding the lake. Best of all, you get to take in this sublime sight at sunrise, just as the first rays of the morning light touch the landscape with rosy shades of orange and pink. This Indian Nose hike also includes entrance fees, a guide, bottled water and round-trip hotel transport.Add on a trip to the Sacred Hunters Cave as an extra bonus. Put on your Indiana Jones hat and come explore this secret place. See the bones of hundreds of animals that have provided nourishment to the local people. Learn about the Mayan culture while enjoying amazingly beautiful scenery. Your Mayan guide will help you learn about this culture that remains strong in the Western Highlands of Guatemala.