Welcome to San Pedro La Laguna
While this scene unfolds at the lakefront, up the hill San Pedro follows more traditional rhythms. Clad in indigenous outfits, the predominantly indigenous pedranos (as the locals are called) congregate around the market zone. You'll see coffee being picked on the volcano's slopes and spread out to dry on wide platforms at the beginning of the dry season.
Top experiences in San Pedro La Laguna
San Pedro La Laguna activities
Lake Atitlan and Villages from Antigua
Our day will start at 5:15am with a shuttle transfer form Antigua to Panajachel. At 9am we'll have some time for breakfast (own expense). At 9:30am we'll take a boat tour around the lake visiting the surrounding villages: -San Pedro la Laguna: a small town nestled on the Western shore of Lake Atitlan beneath the volcano which also bears its name -San Juan La Laguna: the village specializes in the weaving of mats made from lake reeds -Santiago Atitlan: overshadowed by the cones of the San Pedro, Atitlan and Toliman Volcanoes. It's the largest and most important of the lakeside villages and also one of the most traditional. Our day will end at 4:00pm with a departure from Panajachel to Antigua.
Indian Nose Peak and Lake Atitlan Sunrise Tour from Panajachel
Convenient hotel pick up from most hotels in Panajachel. Start time varies depending on the time of year, but most tours start at 4:00am. There will be a 90-minute drive from Panajachel to the trailhead followed by a 30-minute hike to the peak. Arrive at the peak in time to see the sun rising over the mountains and volcanoes and shine across the 16 mile surface of Lake Atitlan. Also known as 'The Mayan Face,' and 'Rostro Maya', this is one of the more famous landmarks in this area. From the top you will have superb views of Lake Atitlan and the villages of San Juan and San Pedro la Laguna down below, and have views of most of the 12 villages surrounding the lake. Best of all, you get to take in this sublime sight at sunrise, just as the first rays of the morning light touch the landscape with rosy shades of orange and pink. This Indian Nose hike also includes entrance fees, a guide, bottled water and round-trip hotel transport.Add on a trip to the Sacred Hunters Cave as an extra bonus. Put on your Indiana Jones hat and come explore this secret place. See the bones of hundreds of animals that have provided nourishment to the local people. Learn about the Mayan culture while enjoying amazingly beautiful scenery. Your Mayan guide will help you learn about this culture that remains strong in the Western Highlands of Guatemala.
Indian Nose Hiking Adventure
Hiking tours at Lake Atitlan don’t get much better than climbing the Indian Nose on the northwest shore of Lake Atitlan. Also called Rupalaj K’istalin, this 2,863-meter mountain presents one of the most rewarding climbs of Lake Atitlan. In addition to the view of the lake and the volcanoes, you’ll witness superb views of the villages of San Juan and San Pedro la Laguna at 1.5 to 2-hour hike from the base of San Juan la Laguna to the top.Because it's much better and easy to begin the hike in the village of Santa Clara la Laguna, pickup time at your hotel is 4am, just on time to see the sunrise. About 2,100 meters up is the perfect stop to appreciate the panoramic view and also to get some rest.
Sunrise Hike to the Indian Nose
Hiking tours at Lake Atitlan don’t get much better than climbing the Indian Nose on the northwest shore of Lake Atitlan. Also called Rupalaj K’istalin, this 2,863-meter mountain presents one of the most rewarding climbs of Lake Atitlan. In addition to the view of the lake and the volcanoes, you’ll witness superb views of the villages of San Juan and San Pedro la Laguna.Your tour guide is going to pick you up at your hotel in San Pedro la Laguna at 3:45am and then to go road to Santa Clara la Laguna and there begin the hike, It will take around 30 minutes to get the top of the Indian Nose mountain.You come back at 9:00 am. (Aprox)
Horseback Riding Tour
Get ready to start this horseback riding tour in San Pedro La Laguna.Then we are going to the mirador where we can see the beautiful view of the lake through the corn fields and coffee plantations of the mayan tzutujil people. Enjoy three hours of horseback riding on the best place to have fun. Your guide goes to pick you up at your hotel in San Pedro la Laguna area, then you are going road to LA FINCA. This activitie is one of the most practiced thing to do here in San Pedro la Laguna.No need experience to do this horseback riding. After to do it you can walk around the town and have something to practice or simply to have a good lunch.
Visit Three Mayan Villages - Lake Atitlan
Its a visit around three different towns of the watershed from lake Atitlán, leave from Panajachel visiting three mayan villages around lake atitlan like San Juan la Laguna, San Pedro la Laguna, Santiago Atitlán, and at the end returning to Panajachel, there will be an hour stop in every town, the tour starts at 8:30AM and finishes at 3:00pm. The attractive of the places: when you visit San Juan la Laguna it’s known by the murals on the walls houses, and the indigenous women’s art crafts & natural dye cooperatives,San Pedro la Laguna is a mayan village and shared by foreingners of many countries, Santiago Atitlán is a very colorful town, and its famous because is the only town that is named as the lake. One of the attractive is visiting the Maximon’s cofradía (RILAJ MAM) a venerated deity by the locals and visitors. Entering to the Santiago Apóstol Parish Church, built in the colonial time with the renaissance style, you will be able to get to know the religious syncretism practiced by the locals.