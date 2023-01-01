Salto de Chilascó

What's claimed to be Central America's highest waterfall lies 12km down a dirt road from a turnoff at Km 145 on Hwy 14 to Cobán. Surrounded by cloud forest, it's an impressive sight, especially if it's been raining and the fall is running at full force. Another waterfall, the Lomo de Macho, lies 8km away – an enjoyable walk, or you can hire a horse from the visitor booth in Chilascó (about 5km from the falls).

Buses to Chilascó leave every half hour from Salamá (Q20, 1½ hours), passing La Cumbre Santa Elena (Q10, 45 minutes) on Hwy 14.