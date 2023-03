On an islet to the west of Flores, this little museum holds a grab bag of Maya artifacts from nearby archaeological sites, plus some old broadcasting equipment from Radio Petén (88.5 FM), which still broadcasts from an adjacent building. Phone ahead to get picked up (Q10 per person) at the dock behind Hotel Santana.

After browsing the museum, take a wander round the islet, watch birds poking around the twigs off the banks, then enjoy chilled coconuts at the cafe by the dock.