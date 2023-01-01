Parque Natural Ixpanpajul

El Petén

At Parque Natural Ixpanpajul you can ride horses, mountain bikes or tractors, or zip line your way through the jungle canopy. The big attraction is the Skyway, a 3km circuit of stone paths and six linked suspension bridges through the upper levels of the forest. Camping (per person with/without tent Q125/40) and cabins (Q1200) are available for overnight stays. It's 8km east of Flores.

The park offers shuttle service from Flores at 8am and 2pm daily; phone to reserve and it'll pick you up at your hotel.

Suggest an Edit