At Parque Natural Ixpanpajul you can ride horses, mountain bikes or tractors, or zip line your way through the jungle canopy. The big attraction is the Skyway, a 3km circuit of stone paths and six linked suspension bridges through the upper levels of the forest. Camping (per person with/without tent Q125/40) and cabins (Q1200) are available for overnight stays. It's 8km east of Flores.

The park offers shuttle service from Flores at 8am and 2pm daily; phone to reserve and it'll pick you up at your hotel.