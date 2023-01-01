Folklore Museum of Zaros

Opened in 2015, this tiny museum, housed within a traditional stone cottage, is one of those things you feel you should go to just to support them. It houses a quaint selection of donated items from the past, recreating life as it was until the advent of electricity. The 2nd floor houses a quirky geological collection.

The most interesting exhibition shows minerals in their pure state next to products they are used in (plastic bottles, batteries and the like). If it's closed, which is often, knock on the white door 20m down the street towards the church; the proprietor will open it up for you.