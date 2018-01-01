Welcome to Preveza

Preveza is a good stopover destination for lunch on your way to the Ionian Islands or the vast ruins of Nikopoli and the Nekromanteio of Afyra. The town itself has a large harbour and a long beach, and a small old quarter with some decent restaurants.

Top experiences in Preveza

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Preveza activities

$16.16 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Arrival Transfer: Preveza-Lefkas Airport to Nidri Nikiana and Agios Nikitas Hotels

Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their airport car service with us on a daily basis. Whether you are arriving in Preveza Airport or heading off, contact us. Travel directly to your Hotel. We are happy to serve all major Lefkada, Parga, Vrachos and Sivota destinations.Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers

$16.16 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Departure Transfer: Nidri Nikiana and Agios Nikitas Hotels to Preveza-Lefkas Airport

Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their airport car service with us on a daily basis. Whether you are arriving in Preveza Airport or heading off, contact us. Travel directly to your Hotel. We are happy to serve all major Lefkada, Parga, Vrachos and Sivota destinations.Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers

$24.77 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Arrival Transfer: Preveza-Lefkas Airport to Vassiliki and Poros Hotels

Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their airport car service with us on a daily basis. Whether you are arriving in Preveza Airport or heading off, contact us. Travel directly to your Hotel. We are happy to serve all major Lefkada, Parga, Vrachos and Sivota destinations.Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers

$24.77 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Departure Transfer: Vassiliki and Poros Hotels to Preveza-Lefkas Airport

Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their airport car service with us on a daily basis. Whether you are arriving in Preveza Airport or heading off, contact us. Travel directly to your Hotel. We are happy to serve all major Lefkada, Parga, Vrachos and Sivota destinations.Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers

$20.64 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Return Transfer: Nidri Port to Lefkada Town

Don't miss an opportunity to visit and explore Lefkada Town and old Venetian architecture, walk and coffee on main square, enjoy old church of Pantokratoras (build by family of greek famous poet Aristotelis Valauritis) and stroll through a lot of shops and museums.Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their transfer service with us on a daily basis. Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri Port, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers

$12.75 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Arrival Transfer: Preveza-Lefkas Airport to Lefkada Town Ligia Hotels and Lefkas Marina

Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their airport car service with us on a daily basis. Whether you are arriving in Preveza Airport or heading off, contact us. Travel directly to your Hotel. We are happy to serve all major Lefkada, Parga, Vrachos and Sivota destinations.Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers

See More Activities