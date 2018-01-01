Welcome to Preveza
Top experiences in Preveza
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Preveza activities
Private Arrival Transfer: Preveza-Lefkas Airport to Nidri Nikiana and Agios Nikitas Hotels
Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their airport car service with us on a daily basis. Whether you are arriving in Preveza Airport or heading off, contact us. Travel directly to your Hotel. We are happy to serve all major Lefkada, Parga, Vrachos and Sivota destinations.Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers
Private Departure Transfer: Nidri Nikiana and Agios Nikitas Hotels to Preveza-Lefkas Airport
Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their airport car service with us on a daily basis. Whether you are arriving in Preveza Airport or heading off, contact us. Travel directly to your Hotel. We are happy to serve all major Lefkada, Parga, Vrachos and Sivota destinations.Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers
Private Arrival Transfer: Preveza-Lefkas Airport to Vassiliki and Poros Hotels
Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their airport car service with us on a daily basis. Whether you are arriving in Preveza Airport or heading off, contact us. Travel directly to your Hotel. We are happy to serve all major Lefkada, Parga, Vrachos and Sivota destinations.Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers
Private Departure Transfer: Vassiliki and Poros Hotels to Preveza-Lefkas Airport
Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their airport car service with us on a daily basis. Whether you are arriving in Preveza Airport or heading off, contact us. Travel directly to your Hotel. We are happy to serve all major Lefkada, Parga, Vrachos and Sivota destinations.Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers
Private Return Transfer: Nidri Port to Lefkada Town
Don't miss an opportunity to visit and explore Lefkada Town and old Venetian architecture, walk and coffee on main square, enjoy old church of Pantokratoras (build by family of greek famous poet Aristotelis Valauritis) and stroll through a lot of shops and museums.Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their transfer service with us on a daily basis. Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri Port, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers
Private Arrival Transfer: Preveza-Lefkas Airport to Lefkada Town Ligia Hotels and Lefkas Marina
Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their airport car service with us on a daily basis. Whether you are arriving in Preveza Airport or heading off, contact us. Travel directly to your Hotel. We are happy to serve all major Lefkada, Parga, Vrachos and Sivota destinations.Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers