A popular hike from Rethymno is through this lush, leafy gorge that spans 4km along a scenic stream. Along the route you'll encounter stone houses from the old, abandoned village and 16th-century watermills dating from Venetian times. Also here is an atmospheric church built into the cliff face, accessed via the path to the right as you take the stairs down from the gorge's entrance. In summer, several tavernas open up on the other side of the river.

Mili Gorge is located 7km south of Rethymno, approximately a five-hour return hike or a short drive or bus trip. A public bus departs Rethymno every two hours (€1.50, 30 minutes), from 8.15am till the late afternoon. A taxi charges around €10 one way.