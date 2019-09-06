Getty Images

Schwarzwaldhochstrasse

Road trips in the Black Forest don't get any more ravishing than the Schwarzwaldhochstrasse (Black Forest Highway). The B500 is a road with altitude, where the views over hill and dale are constant. Wind down the window for a blast of pine-fresh evergreen air as you swing south from the spa town of Baden-Baden to Freudenstadt, passing heather-flecked woodlands, luscious meadows, waterfalls, lakes and stout, timber-framed farmhouses. Autumn brings a dash of gold to the picture.

Explore Schwarzwaldhochstrasse

  • N

    Nationalpark Schwarzwald

    An outdoor wonderland of heather-speckled moors, glacial cirque lakes, deep valleys, mountains and near-untouched coniferous forest, the Black Forest…

  • M

    Mummelsee

    This glacial cirque lake makes a beautiful splash on a vast tract of forest. Lore has it that a king and nymphs dwell in its inky depths – and indeed the…

  • G

    Geroldsauer Wasserfälle

    Word has it that German composer Brahms and French painter Courbet had a soft spot for these wispy falls, which plunge over mossy boulders into a green…

  • M

    Mehliskopf

    Rising 1007m, Mehliskopf's slopes attract families seeking low-key outdoor adventures. You can whiz downhill year-round on the bob run, picking up speeds…

  • O

    Ottenhöfen

    As storybook Black Forest villages go, Ottenhöfen fits the bill nicely with its plethora of lovingly restored watermills (best explored on the 12km…

  • K

    Kniebis

    Serene and family-friendly, Kniebis backs onto a terrific landscape for all manner of outdoor activities – from hiking and biking to cross-country skiing…

  • A

    Allerheiligen Wasserfälle

    The 90m-high Allerheiligen Wasserfälle spill in silky threads over several cascades. From here, a short round-trip trail leads over bridges and up steps…

  • W

    Wildgehege Breitenbrunnen

    If wildlife encounters rank highly on your wish list, factor in a stop at this game reserve to come eye to eye with stags, roe deer and wild boar.

