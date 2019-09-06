An outdoor wonderland of heather-speckled moors, glacial cirque lakes, deep valleys, mountains and near-untouched coniferous forest, the Black Forest…
Schwarzwaldhochstrasse
Road trips in the Black Forest don't get any more ravishing than the Schwarzwaldhochstrasse (Black Forest Highway). The B500 is a road with altitude, where the views over hill and dale are constant. Wind down the window for a blast of pine-fresh evergreen air as you swing south from the spa town of Baden-Baden to Freudenstadt, passing heather-flecked woodlands, luscious meadows, waterfalls, lakes and stout, timber-framed farmhouses. Autumn brings a dash of gold to the picture.
Explore Schwarzwaldhochstrasse
- NNationalpark Schwarzwald
An outdoor wonderland of heather-speckled moors, glacial cirque lakes, deep valleys, mountains and near-untouched coniferous forest, the Black Forest…
- MMummelsee
This glacial cirque lake makes a beautiful splash on a vast tract of forest. Lore has it that a king and nymphs dwell in its inky depths – and indeed the…
- GGeroldsauer Wasserfälle
Word has it that German composer Brahms and French painter Courbet had a soft spot for these wispy falls, which plunge over mossy boulders into a green…
- MMehliskopf
Rising 1007m, Mehliskopf's slopes attract families seeking low-key outdoor adventures. You can whiz downhill year-round on the bob run, picking up speeds…
- OOttenhöfen
As storybook Black Forest villages go, Ottenhöfen fits the bill nicely with its plethora of lovingly restored watermills (best explored on the 12km…
- KKniebis
Serene and family-friendly, Kniebis backs onto a terrific landscape for all manner of outdoor activities – from hiking and biking to cross-country skiing…
- AAllerheiligen Wasserfälle
The 90m-high Allerheiligen Wasserfälle spill in silky threads over several cascades. From here, a short round-trip trail leads over bridges and up steps…
- WWildgehege Breitenbrunnen
If wildlife encounters rank highly on your wish list, factor in a stop at this game reserve to come eye to eye with stags, roe deer and wild boar.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Schwarzwaldhochstrasse.
See
Nationalpark Schwarzwald
An outdoor wonderland of heather-speckled moors, glacial cirque lakes, deep valleys, mountains and near-untouched coniferous forest, the Black Forest…
See
Mummelsee
This glacial cirque lake makes a beautiful splash on a vast tract of forest. Lore has it that a king and nymphs dwell in its inky depths – and indeed the…
See
Geroldsauer Wasserfälle
Word has it that German composer Brahms and French painter Courbet had a soft spot for these wispy falls, which plunge over mossy boulders into a green…
See
Mehliskopf
Rising 1007m, Mehliskopf's slopes attract families seeking low-key outdoor adventures. You can whiz downhill year-round on the bob run, picking up speeds…
See
Ottenhöfen
As storybook Black Forest villages go, Ottenhöfen fits the bill nicely with its plethora of lovingly restored watermills (best explored on the 12km…
See
Kniebis
Serene and family-friendly, Kniebis backs onto a terrific landscape for all manner of outdoor activities – from hiking and biking to cross-country skiing…
See
Allerheiligen Wasserfälle
The 90m-high Allerheiligen Wasserfälle spill in silky threads over several cascades. From here, a short round-trip trail leads over bridges and up steps…
See
Wildgehege Breitenbrunnen
If wildlife encounters rank highly on your wish list, factor in a stop at this game reserve to come eye to eye with stags, roe deer and wild boar.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Schwarzwaldhochstrasse
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.