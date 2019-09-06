Road trips in the Black Forest don't get any more ravishing than the Schwarzwaldhochstrasse (Black Forest Highway). The B500 is a road with altitude, where the views over hill and dale are constant. Wind down the window for a blast of pine-fresh evergreen air as you swing south from the spa town of Baden-Baden to Freudenstadt, passing heather-flecked woodlands, luscious meadows, waterfalls, lakes and stout, timber-framed farmhouses. Autumn brings a dash of gold to the picture.