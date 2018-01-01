Welcome to Saxony
Many heavyweights have shaped Saxony's cultural landscape: Bach, Canaletto, Goethe, Luther and Wagner among them, while Dresden's Semperoper and Leipzig's Gewandhaus have for centuries been among the world's finest musical venues. Today both of Saxony's biggest cities also offer impressive (and great value) music, art and entertainment activities, which ensure a steady flow of young creatives from all over Germany and beyond.
Many visitors skip Saxony and head straight to Berlin for their fix of Eastern Germany, missing Saxony's unique charms and character (not to mention an entirely different history). If you take the time to come here, you’ll quickly understand how multifaceted, progressive and fascinating Saxony can be.
Dresden Walking Tour Of The Historic Old Town
After meeting your guide at noon, you will be guided through the charming city center. The tour covers all the major highlights in the historic city center of Dresden, such as the Theater Square, The Zwinger, The Royal Palace, The Church of our Lady, The Royal Cathedral, The Royal Mews and The Procession of Princes. Learn about the rise of the city into a major cultural center before it met its tragic fate during WWII. Hear about its devastation but also marvel at the results of loving resurrection that allows the visitor to see the reconstructed historical buildings. Your guide will be happy to provide you with information about further attractions such as the museums.
Bohemian, Saxon Switzerland National Parks Tour from Dresden
Meet at a central location in Dresden and depart the city early in the morning with this full day tour. The first stop on your journey will be Bastei Bridge on the Saxon side of the national park. You will have the opportunity to walk across this magnificent bridge perched high above the river Elbe. Enjoy stunning views that will take your breath away! The trip then continues on to the Pravcika Gate on the Czech side of the park. The Pravcika Gate is the largest natural sandstone gate in the whole of Europe and is truly one of a kind. Next, you will stop for lunch (included in the tour price). After you enjoyed a relaxed lunch, the group will head towards Kamenice Gorge. Here you will board a small dinghy for a journey through a canyon carved deep in the surrounding sandstone walls. Next is Hrensko, a small colourful town, from where the tour will head back to Dresden.
Trip from Prague to Dresden
Stretch your holiday across two countries and get a glimpse of the gorgeous scenery of České středohoří (Central Bohemian Highlands) with a trip to the German city of Dresden, just across the northern border. Originally a small fishing village, Dresden grew to become a spa town, a royal residence and finally, the capital city of Saxony. A simple day trip can show you the similarities and differences between these two neighboring countries. During World War II, Dresden suffered a massive air raid that almost destroyed it entirely; however, the city has been immaculately reconstructed and rebuilt.We'll walk around Dresden's most important historical monuments, including the Zwinger and Albertinum galleries, the Hofkirche and Frauenkirche churches and the Semperoper Opera House and then you´ll have a plenty of time to explore this beatiful city on your own.
Best of Bohemian and Saxon Switzerland National Park Day Trip from Dresden
Your local guide will pick you up at your Dresden accomodation early in the morning. Enjoy the comfort of an air-conditioned minivan with WIFI while learning about local culture, history and main highlights on the way towards the National Park. Taste some of the Czech/German traditional snacks and enjoy beverages throughout the entire day. Arrive at the Bohemian & Saxon Switzerland before the main crowds appear to gain the ultimate experience of the place. All the admission and bathroom fees are included. You will have abundance of time to admire the filming sites of the Chronicles of Narnia movie in your group of max. 10 people. Spend an unforgettable day in the Bohemian & Saxon Switzerland National Park - one of the most unique natural reserves of Europe – by choosing one of our following tour options:BEST OF - Hiking Tour is the right choice, if you want to see the main highlights of both National Parks. Visit two countries in one day! The first destination is the magnificent Bastei Bridge. Feast on the breathtaking views of the Elbe river canyon, surrounded by unique sandstone rock formations. Then enjoy the rolling landscape full of tiny German villages and famous table mountains. The following hike brings you near the main symbol of Bohemian Switzerland - the Pravcicka Gate - the largest sandstone arch in Europe. After tasting the rich local cousine (lunch included), sail on gondola-style boats through the soothing Kamenice river gorge. 12hrs/10km active hike.BEST OF - Winter Edition is an ideal choice for an active winter visit of the region. Marvel at the beauty of snow-covered sandstone towers. Stroll across the Bastei Bridge to reach the medievil ruins of Neurathen Castle. Enjoy the Pravcicka Gate during the season pictured in Narnia. Hot beverages and a lunch in a local restaurant (included) will help you regain all your energy. 10hrs/7km moderate hike.Fantasy Highlights Winter Tour brings together the two main fantasy filming sites of the region. Experience Narnia while hiking through the sandstone labyrinth of Tyssa Walls (Bohemian Switzerland). Enjoy a tasty lunch (included) in a local restaurant and continue to the Saxon Switzerland to reach the amazing Bastei Bridge. 10hrs/5km easy walk.
Bastei Bridge and Königstein Fortress Day Tour from Dresden
Enjoy a day trip to the Saxon Switzerland National Park and see the Bastei Bridge and Fortress Königstein, the two highlights in the park. Your guide will pick you up from your Dresden hotel and will take you into the heart of the German Saxon Switzerland National Park, the Elbe River Canyon region. Expect the following highlights on this 7-hour day tour from Dresden: scenic drive through Elbe River Canyon, Bastei Bridge trip, German Saxon Switzerland, Königstein Fortress and a la Carte lunch. Your first stop will be the Bastei Bridge on the Saxon (German) side of the national park. You will walk across this magnificent Bridge perched high above the river Elbe. The stunning views will simply take your breath away. Your tour will then continue to Festung Königstein (Königstein Fortress) is a unique monument to the art of European fortress construction. Its 750 years' history have made it an impressive configuration of late Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque and 19th century architecture. We then enjoy fantastic lunch (included) before heading back to Dresden.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Dresden Airport to Leipzig City - One Way
Enjoy a relaxed piece of mind knowing that the last part of your journey to Leipzig will go smoothly without having the fear of overpaying for taxi’s or getting lost because of language barriers. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Leipzig city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Monument to the Battle of Nations or the Saint Nicholas Chuch. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Leipzig. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver. Have a comfortable and relaxed trip to Leipzig!