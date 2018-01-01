Best of Bohemian and Saxon Switzerland National Park Day Trip from Dresden

Your local guide will pick you up at your Dresden accomodation early in the morning. Enjoy the comfort of an air-conditioned minivan with WIFI while learning about local culture, history and main highlights on the way towards the National Park. Taste some of the Czech/German traditional snacks and enjoy beverages throughout the entire day. Arrive at the Bohemian & Saxon Switzerland before the main crowds appear to gain the ultimate experience of the place. All the admission and bathroom fees are included. You will have abundance of time to admire the filming sites of the Chronicles of Narnia movie in your group of max. 10 people. Spend an unforgettable day in the Bohemian & Saxon Switzerland National Park - one of the most unique natural reserves of Europe – by choosing one of our following tour options:BEST OF - Hiking Tour is the right choice, if you want to see the main highlights of both National Parks. Visit two countries in one day! The first destination is the magnificent Bastei Bridge. Feast on the breathtaking views of the Elbe river canyon, surrounded by unique sandstone rock formations. Then enjoy the rolling landscape full of tiny German villages and famous table mountains. The following hike brings you near the main symbol of Bohemian Switzerland - the Pravcicka Gate - the largest sandstone arch in Europe. After tasting the rich local cousine (lunch included), sail on gondola-style boats through the soothing Kamenice river gorge. 12hrs/10km active hike.BEST OF - Winter Edition is an ideal choice for an active winter visit of the region. Marvel at the beauty of snow-covered sandstone towers. Stroll across the Bastei Bridge to reach the medievil ruins of Neurathen Castle. Enjoy the Pravcicka Gate during the season pictured in Narnia. Hot beverages and a lunch in a local restaurant (included) will help you regain all your energy. 10hrs/7km moderate hike.Fantasy Highlights Winter Tour brings together the two main fantasy filming sites of the region. Experience Narnia while hiking through the sandstone labyrinth of Tyssa Walls (Bohemian Switzerland). Enjoy a tasty lunch (included) in a local restaurant and continue to the Saxon Switzerland to reach the amazing Bastei Bridge. 10hrs/5km easy walk.