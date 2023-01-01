Müritz National Park

This serene national park consists of bog and wetlands, and is home to a wide range of waterfowl, including ospreys, white-tailed eagles and cranes. Its two main sections sprawl over 300 sq km to the east and (mainly) west of Neustrelitz, where the park’s waterway begins on the Zierker See. Boardwalks and other features let you get close to nature.

The country road between Neustrelitz and Waren to the west cuts through the heart of the park and offers plenty of places to stop and admire the beech forests, which have been recognised by Unesco.