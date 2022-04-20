There are some 500,000 bicycles in Münster – and that's just one example of the exuberance found in this captivating city, one of the most appealing between Cologne and Hamburg. Its historical centre was rebuilt after WWII and features many architectural gems. Yet Münster is not mired in nostalgia. Its 50,000 students keep the cobwebs out and civic pride is great – the town's main cultural treasures have enjoyed ambitious renovations and enhancements. Sampling the slew of lively pubs and restaurants alone warrants at least an overnight stop here.