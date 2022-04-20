After a harmonious fusion of the 1908 neo-Renaissance original with an airy postmodern wing, Münster's main museum for art and culture now has the proper…
Münster
There are some 500,000 bicycles in Münster – and that's just one example of the exuberance found in this captivating city, one of the most appealing between Cologne and Hamburg. Its historical centre was rebuilt after WWII and features many architectural gems. Yet Münster is not mired in nostalgia. Its 50,000 students keep the cobwebs out and civic pride is great – the town's main cultural treasures have enjoyed ambitious renovations and enhancements. Sampling the slew of lively pubs and restaurants alone warrants at least an overnight stop here.
- LLWL-Museum für Kunst und Kultur
After a harmonious fusion of the 1908 neo-Renaissance original with an airy postmodern wing, Münster's main museum for art and culture now has the proper…
- SSt-Paulus-Dom
The two massive towers of Münster’s cathedral match the proportions of this 110m-long structure and the vast square it overlooks. It’s a three-nave…
- SSt Lambertikirche
One of Münster’s finest churches, the late-Gothic St Lambertikirche was built in 1450. It's filled with wonderful treasures but the most fascinating…
- KKunstmuseum Picasso
A treat for fans of Pablo Picasso, one of the 20th century's seminal artists, in this 18th-century neoclassical mansion whose changing exhibits are drawn…
- HHistorisches Rathaus & Friedenssaal
Dominating Prinzipalmarkt, Münster's city hall played a key role in ending the calamitous Thirty Years' War when an important sub-treaty of the Peace of…
- EErbdrostenhof
The Erbdrostenhof is a lavish mansion commissioned by a local baron and designed by Johann Conrad Schlaun (1695–1773), a master of the Westphalian baroque…
- SStadtmuseum
This sometimes engaging chronicle of 1200 years of Münster milestones includes a room on the Anabaptist rebellion where you can see the once-red-hot tongs…
- ÜÜberwasserkirche
The Überwasserkirche (officially known as Liebfrauenkirche) is a 14th-century Gothic hall church with handsome stained-glass windows in the apse. The…
- SSchloss
The 1773 Schloss is the former residence of prince-bishops and now the main university building. It was blueprinted by baroque architect Johann Conrad…
