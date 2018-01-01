Private Warnemünde Shore Excursion: Berlin with a Private Guide and Driver from Rostock

Your tour starts directly in front of the cruise terminal where your driver will meet you at your ship. You will be brought to Berlin in a modern, air-conditioned vehicle. In Berlin you will be joined by a professional local guide who will take you on a tour of the city. You will have time for lunch (at own expense) and free time as desired - your guide will be happy to make recommendations. This tour will be custom tailored to your exact specifications. At the end of the day, your private driver will bring you back to your ship. Tour Suggestion - Itinerary Example: Start your Berlin tour in the capital's West at the Charlottenburg Palace, one of the crowning achievements of the former Prussian royal family. Head east next and through the Cold War British sector of the city, cruising along the Kurfürstendamm shopping boulevard, passing the beautiful Kaiser Wilhelm Gedächtniskirche and the famous KaDeWe department store, the largest of its kind in continental Europe. Let your guide know if you would like to do some shopping in the luxury boutiques in this neighborhood. Continue through the central park of Berlin from here, the Tiergarten, past the Bellevue Presidential Palace and on to the new government quarter to see the impressive German parliament, the Reichstag, where the Nazis came to power in 1933. After the Reichstag, the tour can continue through the Brandenburg Gate and Paris Square, the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe and the adjacent Führer Bunker where Hitler committed suicide in April of 1945. The former Jewish Quarter is now the art and fashion district of the city and an excellent place to acquaint yourself with the significant Jewish history of the city, or just stroll the quaint streets for window shopping or a bite to eat or drink (at own expense). From there it is a hop skip and a jump to the historic heart of Berlin, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Museum Island. In this area, on the main Unter den Linden boulevard, you will also find the Neue Wache war memorial, Bebelplatz (the Nazi book burning square), the German History Museum in the former Prussian arsenal, as well as many other classically beautiful buildings. Just to the south is Berlin's most beautiful square, Gendarmenmarkt, and the world famous Fassbender und Rausch Chocolatier. And of course no trip to Berlin would be complete without a visit to Checkpoint Charlie and the Berlin Wall! On this private tour you can make all the decisions where to stop and where to spend your time. It is hands down the most flexible way to see the German capital.