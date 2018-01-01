Welcome to Rostock
This large port city does have small but attractive historic enclaves – but you generally have to wade past a landscape of concrete eyesores to reach them. Perhaps its best feature is the vibrant energy provided by the 11,000 university students.
Private Warnemünde Shore Excursion: Berlin with a Private Guide and Driver from Rostock
Your tour starts directly in front of the cruise terminal where your driver will meet you at your ship. You will be brought to Berlin in a modern, air-conditioned vehicle. In Berlin you will be joined by a professional local guide who will take you on a tour of the city. You will have time for lunch (at own expense) and free time as desired - your guide will be happy to make recommendations. This tour will be custom tailored to your exact specifications. At the end of the day, your private driver will bring you back to your ship. Tour Suggestion - Itinerary Example: Start your Berlin tour in the capital's West at the Charlottenburg Palace, one of the crowning achievements of the former Prussian royal family. Head east next and through the Cold War British sector of the city, cruising along the Kurfürstendamm shopping boulevard, passing the beautiful Kaiser Wilhelm Gedächtniskirche and the famous KaDeWe department store, the largest of its kind in continental Europe. Let your guide know if you would like to do some shopping in the luxury boutiques in this neighborhood. Continue through the central park of Berlin from here, the Tiergarten, past the Bellevue Presidential Palace and on to the new government quarter to see the impressive German parliament, the Reichstag, where the Nazis came to power in 1933. After the Reichstag, the tour can continue through the Brandenburg Gate and Paris Square, the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe and the adjacent Führer Bunker where Hitler committed suicide in April of 1945. The former Jewish Quarter is now the art and fashion district of the city and an excellent place to acquaint yourself with the significant Jewish history of the city, or just stroll the quaint streets for window shopping or a bite to eat or drink (at own expense). From there it is a hop skip and a jump to the historic heart of Berlin, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Museum Island. In this area, on the main Unter den Linden boulevard, you will also find the Neue Wache war memorial, Bebelplatz (the Nazi book burning square), the German History Museum in the former Prussian arsenal, as well as many other classically beautiful buildings. Just to the south is Berlin's most beautiful square, Gendarmenmarkt, and the world famous Fassbender und Rausch Chocolatier. And of course no trip to Berlin would be complete without a visit to Checkpoint Charlie and the Berlin Wall! On this private tour you can make all the decisions where to stop and where to spend your time. It is hands down the most flexible way to see the German capital.
Warnemuende Shore Excursion: Day Tour of Berlin with a Private Guide from Rostock
Start your journey with pickup from your ship in Rostock or Warnemuende. Your professional driver will transfer you in an air-conditioned, comfortable van as you relax on a ride to Berlin (2.5-hours). Your guide will take you on an extended tour of Berlin to explore an array of attractions, such as Kurfürstendamm, also known as Ku-Damm. Visit the World’s greatest food department at KaDeWe. Pass through the beautiful region called “Land of 1000 Lakes.” Relax as your guide takes you on an unforgettable experience to Gendarmenmarkt with the German and French Cathedrals (twin towers). Visit Potsdam Square to witness breathtaking views of the Sony Center. See Topography of Terror, recognized as the site of Hitler’s Gestapo and SS headquarters. You will also be able to visit the beautiful New Synagogue, Holocaust Memorial, Checkpoint Charlie and much more. If you’re ready for more adventure, choose additional attractions to explore, such as a museum or lunch on top of the Reichstag. You can also visit the Holocaust documentation center, indulge into some shopping or relax on a 1-hour cruise on the Spree (extra cost). After exploring Berlin, you will be driven safely to your ship a few hours before you’re to sail back to your destination.
Hanseatic Treasures: Full day shore excursion of Warnemünde and Rostock
Warnemünde is a quaint seaside town near the harbor entrance to Rostock, one of the city-states of the medieval Hanseatic League. Once a fishing village, it has now become a Northern European destination for travelers and locals alike.You will meet your guide right off the cruise ship pier, and proceed down the beach promenade, visit the fish market and get great views of the historic gabled houses and the Old Stream boulevard. Afterward you'll make your way to the train station. A short train ride away, your guided tour of Rostock will include the town hall, the city's main boulevards, and Rostock University, one of the oldest universities in the world (founded in 1419). You will see the Convent of the Holy Cross, as well as the remnants of the medieval wall and gates that used to defend the city. There will be inside visits to St. Marien Church, which is home to the famous astronomical clock and baroque organ. On your lunch break you will taste a hearty German specialty and have the option to order one of Germany's world-famous beers.
Warnemünde Shore Excursion: Comprehensive Berlin Jewish History Tour
You will meet your experienced driver with an air-conditioned minivan at your ship in Warnemünde. After an about 2,5 hour ride to Berlin you will meet your private guide, who will also be able to customize the tour to your interests. After an about 6 hour sightseeing tour in Berlin your driver will bring you back to your ship. The total tour will last approximately 12 hours. To have ample time in case of traffic congestion's or similar the time between the arrival and the departure of your ship should be not less than 14 hours. This tour will take you to the old Jewish quarter of Berlin with its stunning New Synagogue and the old Jewish cemetery with the gravestone of Moses Mendelssohn. It will continue by visiting today largest synagogue in Berlin and to the Jewish community center in former West Berlin. You will learn more about hiding places during the Nazi times, and a visit of the the Memorial for the Murdered Jews in Europe is also included. If you are interested, we'll visit some remains of the NS-dictatorship like the site of Hitlers bunker or the ruins of the Gestapo and SS headquarter as well. This tour also includes all the main sights of Berlin like the Brandenburg Gate, the Reichstag building, Victory Column, Unter den Linden, Gendarmenmarkt and Unter den Linden.
Berlin Grand Tour
If you only have one day in port (Warnemünde/Rostock) and you want to discover the very best of Germany's capital, focusing on Berlin’s highlights, this shore excursion is ideal for you. A day trip from the port of Warnemünde/Rostock to Berlin takes about 3 hours each way in our comfortable, modern, air-conditioned buses.Upon your arrival in Berlin you will be met by one of our outstanding, professional guides. Your comprehensive driving tour (with photo stops) will include the very best of both East and West Berlin. You will learn the history behind some of Berlin's most famous sites and by the end of the tour, you will understand the incredible influence Berlin has had on world history for over 200 years. Your tour will include the following (times approximate): 3 hour transfer from port to Berlin 11:00-13:00 West Berlin sightseeing tour including drive by and picture stops at Charlottenburg Palace (Berlin’s most beautiful palace), the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, the Ku’damm, Victory Column, the Tiergarten, the Reichstag, Brandenburg Gate, the site of the Hitler Bunker, the Holocaust Memorial 13:00-14:00 Lunch time (cost of meals not included) 14:00-16:00 East Berlin sightseeing tour including drive by and picture stops at: Potsdamer Platz, the Berlin Wall, Checkpoint Charlie, Gendarmentmarkt, Unter den Linden, Bebelplatz (Book Burning Memorial), Humboldt University, State Opera House, Neue Wache Memorial, Museum Island and Alexanderplatz (TV Tower and Red Town Hall) 3 hour transfer from Berlin to port
Skip the Line: SEA LIFE Timmendorfer Strand Admission Ticket
Explore the tropical rainforest at SEA LIFE Timmendorfer Strand: take a stroll on soft forest ground to face our boas at the edge of danger, put your head into the piranha pool or watch our huge water monitor Salvatore. Find out what sea turtle Speedy's favorite meal is during our feeding times and watch our cute otters Bonnie and Clyde, they might juggle with pebbles for you. New in 2018: "World of Claws" - The temporary themed exhibition shows crustaceans within close proximity and in full action. Highlight is the impressive Japanese spider crab. Find out how big it can grow.